Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.