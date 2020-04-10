WELSH — Local residents took to the parking lot of the Golden Age of Welsh Nursing Home to bring some smiles to the faces of the residents.
More than 100 vehicles and motorcycles, many of them honking horns and waving signs, made their way to the Golden Age of Welsh in a caravan Thursday as nursing home residents watched and waved from a safe distance. For many, it was the first time they have been outdoors or seen their family and loved ones in weeks, Activities Director Jesselyn Green said.
"This means the world to them and it is going to lift their spirits up," Green said.
Many of the residents had been facetiming with loved ones every day, but the outing was the first time for true human interaction since the nursing home had to close its doors to visitors.
Vicki Arcenaux and her daughter-in-law Maria Arceneaux were among the many decorated vehicles who paraded around the facility. Vicki Arceneaux wanted to make sure her 93-year-old mother knows how much she loves and misses her.
"She fell yesterday, so to see her today is so good," she said. "It's been hard on everybody, I hope this lifts their spirits."
Anne Duplechin, of Lake Charles was there to brighten the day of her 66-year-old brother, Bennett David.
"I used to come regularly before all this started," she said. "I think the parade is great and it will lift their spirits so much."
Musician John Leger and his band the Rambilin' Cajuns are used to entertaining at the home's monthly birthday parties. Leger, who said he misses seeing the residents and playing his music, played the accordion from the back of a truck hoping to bring much-needed cheer to the residents.
"It's hard not coming here," Leslie Andrus of Hayes said. " I've missed the last two months, so when I saw it on Facebook last night I knew I had to come."