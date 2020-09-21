Roofers
Rick Hickman
There's a popular song by Gabby Barrett, which includes the lyrics, "He's a phone call to his parents; he's a Bible by the bed. He knows just where he's going and he's proud of where he's from. He's one of the good ones." 
 
If that song doesn't describe some of our Southwest Louisiana guys in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura then I don't know what does. Neighbors helping neighbors, keeping generators filled for their families, clearing trees and debris, putting tarps on roofs, going without sleep, fixing whatever was broken, and on and on. 
 
Solid family men like my brother-in-laws Doug and James. They keep their families safe while also holding down jobs with long hours and helping others too. I know James was doing a lot of that during these past weeks but I got to see Doug doing it up close. 
 
After riding out Hurricane Laura with my two children at our home here in Lake Charles and staying in our house for the first four days (can you say hot?!), we went to stay at my niece Kaitlyn's home with her, my sister Donna, Doug, and their nearly 2-year-old granddaughter, Emberlynn. We were all together because it was the most efficient and central place for all of us as well as a place with a good spot to set up a generator and window units. Donna and Doug live in Carlyss and their home had some damages. 
 
We had a full house but it was good company and we all survived the next 12 days as we navigated our way through the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. 
 
Doug worked very long hours at his job, which without saying what he does or where he works in an effort to protect the confidentiality of those he serves, he was indirectly responsible for the safety and well-being of hundreds of people. 
 
He would come home dog tired and head out to re-fill the generator, check on window units, take care of any maintenance around the house. etc. Then, he would grab a cold shower, maybe eat a sandwich, catch a couple of hours of sleep, and I'd hear him going outside sometimes at 2 or 3 a.m. to top off the generator or to fix something. 
 
No matter how tired he was, he always managed to say something sweet to say to his little granddaughter who was blissfully unaware of our city's turmoil, and to ask all of us how our day went. 
 
In Doug's very limited time away from work, my 15-year-old son, his nephew, was excited to help him tarp a couple of roofs and do "guy stuff" with him. Meanwhile, my 12-year-old daughter, Doug and Donna's niece, was equally excited to babysit her baby cousin, pick up debris in the yard, and help out with household chores. 
 
We ate very well but my kids also had a chance to try MRE's for the first time and thought they were fabulous, with one of my kids saying, "The person who invented these is a genius." That lasted only a day or two and their fascination with MRE's was over. 
 
We are back in our home now (amazingly, it had very little damages save a couple of broken windows and a few shingles off the roof), complete with electricity, hot showers, sleeping in our beds, Internet, all the comforts of home, and not an MRE in sight. 
 
We'll miss the special time we had with family, though. 
 
And we'll always be grateful. To Donna and Doug. And to Kaitlyn and Emberlynn for opening their home to us. To James and my other sister, Nadine, for them keeping our mom safe as Nadine evacuated with Mom and stayed with family friends near Alexandria. 
 
We are especially grateful to Doug. Because of him, we were able to get a good night's rest every evening as we fell asleep to the hum of a generator just outside the window and felt the cool air of window units and fans.  
 
Doug is definitely "one of the good ones." 

