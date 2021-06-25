Report: History, civics education in crisis

One of the most detailed reports ever compiled on the current status of civics and U.S. history education in this country has been released by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute.
Researchers in the 376-page report concluded that the tattered condition of civics and U.S. history education constitutes a national crisis. Their report evaluates the K-12 civics and U.S. history standards adopted by the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Louisiana was rated good with a B-plus in U.S. history and is among 15 states that were rated mediocre in at least one subject. It was mediocre with a C in civics.
The report says, “Louisiana’s history standards, when combined with various well-wrought companion documents, offer extraordinary depth. However, its civics standards are mediocre, due to some organizational flaws, particularly the absence of a companion document for high school civics.”
Details about Louisiana’s strengths and weaknesses in each subject are found on Pages 152-158 of the report.
“The State of State Standards for Civics and U.S. History in 2021” encourages states to maximize attention to both subjects in elementary and middle school and require at least one year of U.S. history and one semester of civics in high school.
David Griffith and Chester E. Finn Jr. in their foreword to the report said, “Sadly, far too many young (and not-so-young) Americans have only the haziest grasp of the knowledge, skills and dispositions that are essential to informed citizenship, in part because for decades now we have systematically failed to impart them to our children…
“The consequences of that neglect are now painfully apparent on all sides, including the sorry state of American politics and the sordid behavior of many who would lead us. Rectifying the situation is an enormous project to be pursued on multiple fronts, but schools are the obvious starting point…”
Five jurisdictions (Alabama, California, Massachusetts, Tennessee and the District of Columbia) were rated exemplary in both subjects. Another 10 states were rated good in both subjects, and 20 states were rated inadequate in both subjects.
New York was rated good in civics and exemplary in U.S. history. The 10 states rated good in both subjects are Georgia, Oklahoma, Virginia, Indiana, Maryland, Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, Mississippi and Minnesota.
Texas and Ohio were rated good in civics and mediocre in U.S. history. Rated mediocre in both subjects were Hawaii, West Virginia, Arkansas, Kentucky, New Jersey, Utah, Missouri and New Mexico.
Arizona, Kansas and South Dakota were rated mediocre in civics and Connecticut was rated inadequate in civics and mediocre in U.S. history.
The states that were rated inadequate in both subjects were North Dakota, Colorado, Washington, Nebraska, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Oregon, Alaska, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming.