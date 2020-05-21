State Rep. Stephen Dwight has announced he plans to run for Calcasieu Parish district attorney.
Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier said last week he will not be running for re-election and will retire in December.
"I am excited by the opportunity to lead the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office at this critical time," Dwight said. "I bring new leadership, a commitment to streamline and upgrade the office, fiscal responsibility, and perspective on how to better protect and serve our citizens."
Dwight, a Republican who represents District 35, has spent nearly 20 years as an attorney.
A graduate of Sam Houston High School, LSU and Southern University Law Center, Dwight has worked as a former city attorney, prosecutor and magistrate for the city of Westlake, general counsel for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, and as a private practice attorney at the Dwight Law Firm, which is now a partnership known as Dwight & Gary.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso has said he supports Dwight in his run for D.A.
"There is nobody I trust more than Stephen Dwight to be our next district attorney," Mancuso said. "He is smart, fair, dedicated to public service, and one of the hardest working guys I've ever been around. He has my full and unwavering support."
Rick Bryant, former long-time prosecutor for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office, and also previously a district attorney here, announced his candidacy earlier this year.
Bryant left the D.A.'s office in 2018 to go into private practice, starting the Bryant & Sigler law firm with Carla Sigler, also a former prosecutor with the D.A.'s office.
The election for DA will take place in the fall.