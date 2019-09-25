CAMERON — On the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Rita, Tuesday, local officials, courthouse employees and residents gathered in front of the Cameron Parish Courthouse for the rededication of the art deco structure, constructed in 1938.
The rededication comes on the heels of major renovations to courtrooms and offices as well as technical upgrades that usher the building into the 21st century.
Retired 38th Judicial District Judge Ward Fontenot served as keynote speaker for the event. "I don't need to tell you folks that the object of this rededication is more than just a stone monument," he said. "In many ways, this courthouse is a symbol of the parish."
Fontenot said a chance meeting between President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who was visiting Cameron Parish, and a duck hunting guide led to the funding of the courthouse. "FDR developed an affinity for his guide Jim Bonsall of Grand Chenier," he said. "Some say Jim rescued FDR, who got stuck in the marsh."
Fontenot said a personal letter from the president to Bonsall, filed in the Cameron Parish School Board's archives, thanks Bonsall for his hospitality. In the 1930s, Cameron lost its courthouse to fire. "There was no way a rural community in the grips of the Great Depression could afford to construct a building that was needed to meet the demands of a growing population," said Fontenot. "A letter back to the president, from Bonsall, found it's way to his desk."
"Whether it was a gesture of pure friendship or the plea of a very persuasive letter, FDR issued that order — ‘Build those people a courthouse,' " said Fontenot.
Cameron Parish Clerk of Court Susan Racca said when architect Herman J. Duncan wrote about the courthouse in a 1939 booklet, he noted that it faced seaward and would be subjected to hurricane force winds and high tides. In recognition of this, Duncan designed the structure with walls of concrete, 12 inches thick, and reinforced with rebar. She said material had to be barged in and construction workers had to take two ferries and travel a dirt road every day to reach the lay down yard.
Fontenot said the building withstood the test of the elements in June of 1957 when Hurricane Audrey took the lives of nearly 600 residents, before noon.
While the storm raged just outside its walls, the courthouse stood firm for nearly 1,000 residents, including Fontenot's mother, father and sister. Fontenot noted that many of those in attendance owe their lives to the courthouse.
Racca said, unfortunately, Duncan didn't live to see his building save the lives of so mangy. He died six months prior to Hurricane Audrey.
Also in attendance were police jurors, Judge Penelope Richard, District 47 State Rep. Ryan Bourrique and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. Father D.B. Thompson of Our Lady Star of the Sea blessed the courthouse prior to the ribbon cutting.