OBERLIN — The Allen Parish School Board is reopening its student meal program to students through a partnership with Healthy School Food Collaborative.
Meals will be delivered directly to the students’ home free of charge to those who enroll in the program.
Children between the ages of 1-18 years of age are eligible to participate in the program.
Applications for the first week of delivery should be completed online by Thursday, April 23. Applications are available at https://www.emailmeform.com/builder/emf/thsfc/allenemergencymeals.
An application link is also available on the School Board’s website at https://www.allen.k12.la.us.
If you miss the initial deadline, you can still sign up by any following Thursday for the next week’s delivery.
Applications must include a correct physical address for where the meals should be delivered as well as a contact information and information on the number of students in the household.
Weekly deliveries will run April 27-June 30.
Service includes seven days of breakfast and lunch and fives days of snacks and dinner. Meals will include shelf stable food items that do not require refrigeration.
If at any time a family needs to cancel the deliveries, they should send an email to info@allen.k12.l1.us.
Questions about the program can also be directed to the email.