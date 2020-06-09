Scenes of SW La.
View and purchase local photos by award-winning local American Press photographers here.
As phase two of reopening businesses in Louisiana continues, local officials are encouraging residents to plan their summer vacations closer to home.
Visit Lake Charles has partnered with the city to launch a six-week online campaign aimed at getting residents to rediscover Southwest Louisiana through travel. The website, visitlakecharles.org/rediscover, includes a list of indoor and outdoor attractions in the area, along with itineraries.
"We thought this would be a perfect opportunity for everyone to take a look at local businesses, shops and restaurants," said Angie Manning, communications director for Visit Lake Charles. "A lot of people don't take time to explore their own backyard. There is so much to see and do."
Over the next few weeks, more than 50 percent of Americans are expected to plan their first vacation since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to market research done by Longwoods International. Twenty-five percent of travelers are choosing to vacation closer to home, instead of flying to an out-of-state destination.
Manning said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter approached Visit Lake Charles about the campaign, which launched June 5. Kyle Edmiston, Visit Lake Charles president/CEO, said a vacation in Southwest Louisiana also helps area businesses rebound quicker from the statewide shutdown orders.
Travelers are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media using the hashtags #RediscoverSWLA, #visitLakeCharles or #LouisianasPlayground. Manning said the intent is to bring the community together and promote positivity through travel.
"People are wanting to explore and see things with their own eyes," she said.
Online: visitlakecharles.org/rediscover