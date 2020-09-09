Red Cross: ‘We’re not going anywhere’

Katy Sandusky, communications manager for the American Red Cross Louisiana Region, said the organization will provide long-term assistance for Southwest Louisiana residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.
“We want everyone to know we’re not going anywhere,” Sandusky said Tuesday. “This is a major disaster, but the people in Lake Charles are resilient.”
Since Laura’s landfall, Sandusky said the American Red Cross has distributed supplies to aid residents in recovery, including clean-up kits, water, hot meals, rakes, shovels and tarps. The organization recently partnered with Louisiana State University at Eunice and Lott Carey Global Christian Missional Community for a larger-scale distribution on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“For most people, the meals we serve may be the only hot meal they’re going to get that day,” Sandusky said.
The distribution stations are also following COVID-19 safety protocols and handing out hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment. Residents can use the drive-thru system to get supplies. These steps, she said, are designed to reassure residents who may be apprehensive in getting hurricane recovery supplies.
“We’ve adopted our service delivery to be safer,” Sandusky said. “We’re practicing social distancing. Everyone is wearing face coverings, and we’re trying to limit the person-to-person contact while still getting everyone what they need.”
Residents with unique needs - including getting prescription drugs filled - should call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767. Others who need help with sheltering should dial 211.
Supply distribution locations are updated daily on the American Red Cross of Louisiana Facebook page or on Twitter at @ARCLouisiana.
Here are the Calcasieu Parish locations as of Tuesday. Emergency supplies are being handed out from noon-3 p.m.
1801 2nd Ave., Lake Charles
704 Johnson St., Westlake
900 Horridge St., Vinton
Lunch and dinner served at the following sites. Serving times are noon and 5 p.m. unless stated otherwise.
2000 Moeling St., Lake Charles (Lunch 11:30 a.m.; Dinner 4:30/5 p.m.)
300 Hazel St., Sulphur (Lunch 11:30 a.m.; Dinner 4:30/5 p.m.)
935 3rd Ave., Lake Charles (Lunch 11:30 a.m.; Dinner 4:30/5 p.m.)
2401 4th Ave., Lake Charles (Lunch 11:30 a.m.; Dinner 4:30/5 p.m.)
203 S. Grand Ave., DeQuincy
1800 Country Club Road, Lake Charles
276 Old Hwy. 171, Lake Charles
900 Horridge St., Vinton (5:30 p.m. Dinner)
503 E. Hwy. 90, Iowa
4501 Maplewood Drive, Sulphur
Online: redcross.org