A nonprofit public advocacy group wants to hear from Southwest Louisiana residents who continue to struggle with their insurance claims in the months after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
EricHoll, executive director of Real Reform Louisiana, said Wednesday that the agency began reaching out to storm victims two weeks ago and has spoken with more than 20 residents so far.
“The feedback has been pretty strong,” he said. “It’s actually been easier to get in touch with people than I expected because people are just so frustrated.”
The group started up in early 2020 and focused on car insurance reform. Holl said the agency planned to expand its work to homeowners insurance, but the number complaints of how insurance companies were handling residents’ claims after Laura and Delta “kind of forced the issue.”
“We couldn’t wait,” he said. “If we don’t start speaking up and telling people about what’s happening, then nothing is going to change and people’s lives won’t be put back together.”
Holl said Real Reform Louisiana plans to tell state officials about the need for changes in how insurance is regulated.
“We plan on having a sustained push in the Legislature this session, before and after, to try to make a difference for folks who are being mistreated by their insurance company after the storms,” he said. “We’re not just content with just making change for future storms. Hopefully, we can make some changes now and bring more attention to the issue.”
Another goal is to get officials throughout the state to pay attention to the problems homeowners are facing with their insurance companies.
“Outside of Southwest Louisiana, there’s a real lack of awareness,” he said.
Holl said the problems with insurance companies after Laura and Delta are “a lot worse than previous storms.” He mentioned a woman who is on her seventh insurance adjuster and was forced to leave Lake Charles after the storms. She is sleeping on an air mattress in a rent home and is recovering from a medical issue. Meanwhile, she is fighting with her insurance company after being initially told it would pay for the cleaning of furniture from her damaged home.
“So many people feel completely unheard,” he said. “They’re suffering. They’ve done everything insurance has asked them to do and they see no relief.”
While some residents have the time and money to fight their insurance claim, others lack those resources and may end up taking a bad offer, Holl said.
“They can’t fight it,” he said. “Some are moving away forever because it becomes such a painful, stressful mess. Every person we’ve spoken with has been emotional. The storm, being displaced and having their house destroyed was enough.”
Holl said the agency plans to produce videos of Southwest Louisiana residents sharing their stories so they aren’t forgotten about on the state level.
“If there’s no face behind it, people can dismiss it,” he said. “We want to make people realize this could be happening to anybody, anywhere, especially in Louisiana. If we don’t do anything to change it, it will happen to more people in Louisiana.”
To reach out to Real Reform Louisiana, email info@realreformla.com or visit the agency’s Facebook page.