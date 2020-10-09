Oct. 9 edition
The American Press ePaper edition remains free online as Southwest Louisiana now hunkers down for Hurricane Delta, seven weeks after Hurricane Laura devastated the area.
 
  • Updated
Read today’s edition for free

The American Press ePaper edition remains free online as Southwest Louisiana now hunkers down for Hurricane Delta, seven weeks after Hurricane Laura devastated the area.

  • Updated
Tips for parents: Helping children prepare for Hurricane Delta

                                                                                                                               As Hurricane Delta strengthens and approaches the Louisiana coast, Save the Children urges parents and caregivers to talk to their children about hurricanes and take…

  • Updated
WCCH evacuated patients ahead of Hurricane Delta

Sulphur — Given the impending threat of Hurricane Delta to Southwest Louisiana, West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital is in the process of evacuating and relocating patients to medical facilities in the Greater Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas. 

  • Updated
Cameron potential target for Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta, expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast later in the week, has shifted its forecasted track more westward. The potential Category 2 or Category 3 hurricane, upon landfall, is expected to make landfall “somewhere across the eastern Cameron coastline,” Donald J…

  • Updated
Here we go again: Delta takes aim at SW La.

Calcasieu Parish officials issued a mandatory evacuation Wednesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Delta’s landfall. The storm is expected to reach Category 3 strength sometime Thursday, with winds in excess of 115 miles per hour and is projected to make landfall near eastern Cameron Parish or …