Monday Severe Weather Outlook
NWS Lake Charles

Lake Area residents can expect the next several days to be rainy, one local weather official said on Monday.

Todd Mogged, observation program leader with the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, said there is an 80 percent chance of rain today and Thursday and a 90 percent chance on Wednesday. Including Monday's rainfall, he said the area could get 2 to 3 inches of rainfall over the week, with some isolated areas getting up to 4 inches of rain.

"Right now, we're basically seeing a bunch of little upper-level disturbances pushing through, and there is moisture coming off the Gulf of Mexico," Mogged said. "It doesn't take much to get any (rainfall) going."

Rain chances should taper off by Friday and into Saturday, according to Mogged. He said there is a 40 percent chance of rain on Sunday.

Mogged said some areas may experience slight flooding, depending on how the thunderstorms organize and move into the region.

"We may see nothing tomorrow morning, but could get rain in the afternoon," he said.

The rainfall will not cause much of a drop in temperature, Mogged said. He said nights and mornings may be slightly cooler and drier.

Online: weather.gov/lch

More from this section

Weather balloon floats into Lake Arthur

Weather balloon floats into Lake Arthur

LAKE ARTHUR — A weather balloon launched by the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles was discovered Sunday along the lake by a 10-year-old Delcambre boy visiting his grandparents.

Hemp producer has eye on Leesville

Hemp producer has eye on Leesville

Leesville City Council members, along with members of the city’s planning commission and Mayor Rick Allen, will be touring a hemp production facility in Singer this week as they determine whether the council will hear a request to approve a similar facility within its own city limits.

Rosepine family experiences emotional reunion

  • Updated
Rosepine family experiences emotional reunion

As the nation pays tributes to family patriarchs everywhere on this day, many families in Southwest Louisiana are celebrating their fathers in unconventional ways as COVID-19 continues to hold its grip on local areas.

Jeff Davis school food program expanding

  • Updated
Jeff Davis school food program expanding

JENNINGS — Fewer students will go hungry this fall in Jeff Davis Parish with the expansion of a federally funded program to provide free meals to students.