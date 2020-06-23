Lake Area residents can expect the next several days to be rainy, one local weather official said on Monday.
Todd Mogged, observation program leader with the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, said there is an 80 percent chance of rain today and Thursday and a 90 percent chance on Wednesday. Including Monday's rainfall, he said the area could get 2 to 3 inches of rainfall over the week, with some isolated areas getting up to 4 inches of rain.
"Right now, we're basically seeing a bunch of little upper-level disturbances pushing through, and there is moisture coming off the Gulf of Mexico," Mogged said. "It doesn't take much to get any (rainfall) going."
Rain chances should taper off by Friday and into Saturday, according to Mogged. He said there is a 40 percent chance of rain on Sunday.
Mogged said some areas may experience slight flooding, depending on how the thunderstorms organize and move into the region.
"We may see nothing tomorrow morning, but could get rain in the afternoon," he said.
The rainfall will not cause much of a drop in temperature, Mogged said. He said nights and mornings may be slightly cooler and drier.
