Rain pattern will continue into next week

The Lake Area has experienced consistent rain over the last several days. Typical summertime pop up showers are expected during the weekend, but another disturbance is expected to bring higher rain chances into next week, forecasters said Friday.
Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, said the showers forecasted for Saturday and Sunday are still capable of producing heavy rainfall.
Because the ground is already saturated, localized flash flooding could still occur throughout the area.
“We’re not looking at a high-risk event, but it will only take 1-2 inches to stir up flash flooding in the area,” he said.
Jones said this week’s rainfall was caused by an area of low pressure spinning over south Texas. He said the system is forecasted to move west into Mexico.
Jones said the new disturbance is expected to increase the chance of localized rainfall to 60 percent Monday through at least Wednesday.
“The bottom line is we’re going to have a little bit of rain this weekend, and the rain pattern is going to continue next week,” he said.
Temperatures are forecasted to have highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the mid to upper 70s.