Rain continues to be the biggest threat Tropical Storm Beta will bring to Southwest Louisiana. Donald Jones, a meterologist with the National Weather Service's Lake Charles office, said Beta -- which as of Sunday morning had maximum winds of 60 mph -- is drifting to the west-northwest and was expected to continue this motion until late Monday or early Tuesday along the central Texas coast. "The drift isn't very quick, only about 3 mph, and it is still expected to be a tropical storm at landfall," Jones said. "We no longer expect it to intensify into huricane strength." Jones said a storm surge warning is in effect for Cameron Parish, including Johnson Bayou, Hackberry, Holly Beach and Cameron. "A storm surge of 1 to 4 feet above ground level is expected during periods of high tide Sunday night through Thursday," he said. Jones said dry air and wind sheer along the north side of the storm is helping to hinder Beta's development, but is also causing the rainfall in Southwest Louisiana. Five to 10 inches of heavy rains is possible during the next four-five days. Due to the potential heavy rains from the storm, residents of Calcasieu Parish were asked Sunday to remove debris from ditches and drainage features around their homes. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury also established three sites for sandbag distribution as Tropical Storm Beta threatens heavy rainfall: Ward Three Recreation Center, 3210 Power Center Parkway, Lake Charles Ward One Recreation District ballfields, 1180 Don Manuel Blvd., Moss Bluff Former Old Tyme Variety Store, 810 South Ruth Street, Sulphur Sandbag locations are open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. during the week until weather dictates closure. Sandbags are limited to 20 per resident. The normal sandbag locations at various Ward Barns throughout the parish are not available due to damage from Hurricane Laura. Jones said there is a small threat for an isolated tornado near the coast of southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana through Monday. "While we're not expecting particulary strong winds with this system, it is going to be a very large area of low-end tropical storm-force winds -- 30-40 mphs -- along a large part of coastal Louisiana," he said.
Rain expected to be Beta’s biggest threat to SW La.
The American Press’ third post-Hurricane Laura edition is out now.
Cameron Parish is no stranger to the devastating aftermath of hurricanes. The coastal parish has recovered and rebuilt in the wake of numerous major storms including Hurricane Audrey, Rita and Ike but Hurricane Laura has brought about unprecedented challenges, Ryan Bourriaque, District 27 St…
State lawmakers heavily criticized officials with Suddenlink Communications during a meeting Friday for the company's lackluster response in restoring internet service to homes and businesses damaged by Hurricane Laura. Legislators demanded quicker action so children can take part in online …
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Loftin Road in Lake Charles at 8:30 a.m. Friday in reference to an armed robbery.
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson announced Friday that $6.8 million in federal grant funds have been awarded to improve the quality of education offered to students in the Fort Polk community around Leesville.
Three FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs) are now operating throughout Beauregard Parish to assist residents in their recovery efforts following Hurricane Laura.
