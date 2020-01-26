School Zone Graphic

Several residents in the Ragley area are asking parish and school officials to bring more noticeable school zone signs to US 171.

Lindsey Clark recently moved to the area with her family from the Houston area and she says that for newcomers, the present signs posted near South Beauregard’s school campus can go too easily unnoticed to newcomers who are unaware the school is nearby.

“The signs do not seem adequate to me for a major four lane highway,” Clark told the American Press.

Clark said the issue hit home for her family when her son was ticketed earlier this month when he sped through the zone before realizing he was in a school zone, she said.

“I’m not defending his actions for speeding, but he genuinely did not realize the school was there. It’s alarming to me that there is not more notice to motorists in order to protect the students,” she stated.

The concern is nothing new for resident Doug Evey, who said he has been struggling to get the attention of parish officials over the need for more prominent signs.

Both Evey and Clark believe larger signs with flashing lights would be more suitable for the large highway.

“I do believe this is an issue, and it’s an important on that should be addressed sooner rather than later,” Evey stated.

Evey said he brought his concerns to some jurors last year and was told something would be done about the signs, but those jurors have since been replaced after last year’s election

Police jury president Mike Harper said that while he has not been directly approached about the signs, he would welcome a discussion from those who are concerned.

Beauregard Parish school superintendent Timothy Cooley told the American Press that residents have also contacted school board members regarding their signage concerns, and he confirmed that discussions on the matter have begun.

“Discussions have begun, which include the consideration of all regulations and stipulations that would be involved with a change of signs,” Cooley stated.

In order to replace the school zone signs, Cooley said a permit would have to be requested from the Department of Transportation and Development.

All responsibility for the maintenance of the signs would fall on the school board, he said.

