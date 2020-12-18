KBYS

Heather Partin (as Mary Bailey) and Tom Hoefer (as George Bailey) unmask to record a scene at the KBYS microphones.

 Special to the American Press

Who doesn’t love the iconic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” in which George Bailey gets the rare gift of a look back at what the lives of everyone around him would have been like if he had never existed?

In what producers describe as a Christmas gift to the community, a local old-time radio production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be broadcast on KBYS (88.3 FM) at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18 and 19, and at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The radio show will be streamable on any smart device as well.

The show is a joint production by the Lake Charles Little Theatre, Banners at McNeese State University, and McNeese Radio KBYS.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is based on the 1947 film that has become a holiday classic.

The local production is a revival of the show first staged in 2005, after Hurricane Rita.

The lead actors and several others are reprising their roles for the new version - this time, on radio.

Tom Hoefer and Heather Partin play George and Mary Bailey, roles made famous by James Stewart and Donna Reed. Hoefer and Partin, who have been familiar on-air voices over the years, played these same roles in the local 2005 show.

Other cast members include John Bridges, Gary Shannon, Cary Martin, Curry Burton, Julia Pourciaux, Brett Downer, Rick Richard, Adley Cormier, Leslie Harless, Carol Anne Gayle, Randy Partin, and Theresa Needham.

Also in the show are Katy Cole, Brook Hanemann, Robert Grider, Dan Sadler, Michael Davis, Liz Trahan, Rebecca Harris, Angela Martin, Clay Hebert, Barbara Downer, and Cole Becton.

Producers are John Bridges and David Wynn.

More from this section

Radio production 'gift to the community'

  • Updated
Radio production 'gift to the community'

Who doesn’t love the iconic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” in which George Bailey gets the rare gift of a look back at what the lives of everyone around him would have been like if he had never existed?

16-year-old Iowa High student arrested after threat

  • Updated
16-year-old Iowa High student arrested after threat

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at Iowa High School was notified Wednesday afternoon in reference to a possible threat from a student.Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives learned during lunch a 16-year-old boy told students that if they were alerted there …

Big Brothers Big Sisters still focused on bringing about lasting change

  • Updated
Big Brothers Big Sisters still focused on bringing about lasting change

In a state with a 29-year average rank of 49th for child well being, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana continues to focus on the “little” picture to bring about lasting change. They’re doing it remotely and safely socially distanced, and after a year like no other, the organiza…

Signs of recovery

  • Updated
Signs of recovery

McNeese State University celebrated the completion of three of its buildings under hurricane-related closures on Friday. Frasch Hall, Frasch Hall Annex and Frazier Memorial Library were released by Keiland Construction back to the university for the continuation of technology, furniture and …