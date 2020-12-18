Radio production 'gift to the community'

Who doesn’t love the iconic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” in which George Bailey gets the rare gift of a look back at what the lives of everyone around him would have been like if he had never existed?
In what producers describe as a Christmas gift to the community, a local old-time radio production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be broadcast on KBYS (88.3 FM) at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18 and 19, and at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The radio show will be streamable on any smart device as well.
The show is a joint production by the Lake Charles Little Theatre, Banners at McNeese State University, and McNeese Radio KBYS.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is based on the 1947 film that has become a holiday classic.
The local production is a revival of the show first staged in 2005, after Hurricane Rita.
The lead actors and several others are reprising their roles for the new version - this time, on radio.
Tom Hoefer and Heather Partin play George and Mary Bailey, roles made famous by James Stewart and Donna Reed. Hoefer and Partin, who have been familiar on-air voices over the years, played these same roles in the local 2005 show.
Other cast members include John Bridges, Gary Shannon, Cary Martin, Curry Burton, Julia Pourciaux, Brett Downer, Rick Richard, Adley Cormier, Leslie Harless, Carol Anne Gayle, Randy Partin, and Theresa Needham.
Also in the show are Katy Cole, Brook Hanemann, Robert Grider, Dan Sadler, Michael Davis, Liz Trahan, Rebecca Harris, Angela Martin, Clay Hebert, Barbara Downer, and Cole Becton.
Producers are John Bridges and David Wynn.