OBERLIN — The Oberlin Rib Fest is returning to the parish fairgrounds Saturday for its second year.
The Rib Fest gets underway at 7 a.m., bringing ribs, entertainment, food vendors and more to the Allen Parish Fairgrounds.
“This is a laid-back family fun event for a good cause and some fun entertainment,” organizer Seth Storer said. “It’s an event that our town can take pride in.”
The Oberlin High School Booster Club began the festival three years ago, but because of COVID last year’s event was cancelled. Storer said.
More than 20 area pit masters will cook up a whole lot of fun while raising funds for Oberlin High School, he said.
Ribs will be judged by a team of judges on presentation, texture and taste.
A $50 per team entry fee is required which includes one rack of ribs provided by the festival association. Additional racks of ribs are available for $20 each.
Ribs must be cooked pit-style only. No electrical devices will be allowed.
Organizers will begin distributing the ribs at 7 a.m. with cooking beginning at 7:30 a.m. Judging starts at noon and winners will be announced by 1 p.m.
Teams will compete for cash prizes and the winning paddle.
Proceeds from the rib cook-off benefits the Oberlin High School Booster Club and athletic teams.
The inaugural event raised $7,000 for the school with more than 30 entries.
In addition to the rib cook-off there will be live entertainment, fun jumps, trinket vendors and food vendors, including funnel cakes and other fried festival foods.
Entertainment featuring a variety of music including Cajun, zydeco and country will be held 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Scheduled performances are by Casey Guillory, Adam Leger, Ashton Dupre, Dani Lacour and Trace Johnson.
A washer board tournament will also be held for cash prizes. Contestants can pre-register or sign-up the day of the festival.
Admission for the general public is $10 per person.
For more information or to register contact Storer at 337-578-7016.