Ballot - stock

The April 4 ballot starts taking shape Wednesday as candidates begin qualifying for the Presidential Preference Primary.

Candidates can qualify 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday at the Clerk of Court office in each parish or the Secretary of State office in Baton Rouge.

The election is a presidential preference primary, in which registered Republicans, Democrats and Independents can cast a vote for their preferred presidential candidate for their party. Only those persons registered in a party can vote for a candidate in that party.

The ballot will also include local level candidates for both the Republican and Democratic state central committees and executive committee members.

Only those persons registered as a member of the party can cast a ballot for those positions.

Qualifying will also be open for a special election for Justice of the Peace, Ward 4 in Cameron Parish.

The ballot will also include a renewal of a 10-year 1-1/2 cents sales tax for maintenance and improvement of roads, drainage, solid waste, utilities and rural transportation systems in Calcasieu Parish Sales Tax District 4-A.

Early voting for the election will be March 21-28.

Persons interested in finding out their party, needing to check on their voting record or needing to register to vote, can contact their local Registrar of Voter Office or go to Geauxvote.com. It is available online and on all mobile devices.

More from this section

Civic Center deal gets go-ahead

Civic Center deal gets go-ahead

Lake Charles City Council members voted 6-1 on Thursday to enter into an agreement with ASM Global, a Los Angeles-based venue management company, to manage events at the Civic Center.

Meet Rosemary

Meet Rosemary

Southwest Louisiana's first baby of the year has been born.

Impairment suspected in fatal New Year’s Day crash

  • Updated
Impairment suspected in fatal New Year’s Day crash

SINGER—On January 1, 2020, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 110 and Beehive Loop in Beauregard Parish. The crash ultimately took the life of 56-year-old Brett J. Burns of Walker.

Several will be eating for luck on New Year’s Day

  • Updated
Several will be eating for luck on New Year’s Day

The holiday season is a rush for everyone and there's barely time to stow away the Christmas decorations and eat the last bite of fudge or cookies before it's time to usher in a brand new year.