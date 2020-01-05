The April 4 ballot starts taking shape Wednesday as candidates begin qualifying for the Presidential Preference Primary.
Candidates can qualify 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday at the Clerk of Court office in each parish or the Secretary of State office in Baton Rouge.
The election is a presidential preference primary, in which registered Republicans, Democrats and Independents can cast a vote for their preferred presidential candidate for their party. Only those persons registered in a party can vote for a candidate in that party.
The ballot will also include local level candidates for both the Republican and Democratic state central committees and executive committee members.
Only those persons registered as a member of the party can cast a ballot for those positions.
Qualifying will also be open for a special election for Justice of the Peace, Ward 4 in Cameron Parish.
The ballot will also include a renewal of a 10-year 1-1/2 cents sales tax for maintenance and improvement of roads, drainage, solid waste, utilities and rural transportation systems in Calcasieu Parish Sales Tax District 4-A.
Early voting for the election will be March 21-28.
Persons interested in finding out their party, needing to check on their voting record or needing to register to vote, can contact their local Registrar of Voter Office or go to Geauxvote.com. It is available online and on all mobile devices.