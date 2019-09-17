Push for affordable housing options

Voters expect to cast ballots Saturday, Oct. 12, to determine who will occupy the Louisiana Governor's Mansion. But they will also be asked to vote on an amendment that could impact New Orleans housing.
A "yes" vote will not mean a tax increase in any Louisiana parish, not even Orleans. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell visited Lake Charles on one of her stops across the state to make sure voters understand this and to seek support for Constitutional Amendment 4.
If Amendment No. 4 passes, it will give New Orleans "flexibility in regards to ad valorem taxes and only Orleans Parish-collected ad valorem taxes," Cantrell said in a meeting with the American Press.
She said she wants flexibility with these funds as part of a "multi-layered plan" to make housing more affordable.
"I'm talking about making housing more affordable for the cost-burdened," she said. "It's a demographic that includes working families who make too much to qualify for certain government assistance, but don't make enough to afford housing, the ones who wonder, ‘Why am I always the one who gets squeezed?' "
She said she's also hoping to offer affordable rentals and incentives to developers who build multifamily housing of 15 units or less.
A statewide vote is required because property tax exemptions are listed in the state Constitution. If exemptions change, the Constitution has to change.
"Getting it to the ballot was no small feat," Cantrell said. "But we did receive support from Republicans, Democrats and independents who support this measure."
The mayor's next step was to make sure the amendment was clearly communicated.
"In the past, the language on constitutional amendments could be confusing," Cantrell said. "We feel good about the wording. We would not have minded tacking onto the end of it: Does not impact anyone but New Orleans."
Like many cities, New Orleans has an affordable housing crisis.
"It's been mounting and growing throughout the years, especially during the post-Katrina environment," Cantrell said.
Increased housing costs combined with stagnant wages have left many New Orleans residents housing-cost overburdened.
"You're considered housing-cost overburdened by the federal government when you pay 30 percent or more of your monthly income for housing," Cantrell said.
She said federal housing dollars are dwindling.
"We have 22,000 people on the waiting list for subsidized housing," she said.
As a city council member, Cantrell supported mandatory inclusionary zoning in 2015, which gives developers a density bonus in "high-opportunity" areas in exchange for reduced-rate units.
She referred to that zoning decision as the stick. Now she's working on the carrot — a win-win-win for city, homeowner and developer, she said.
If the amendment is passed, it could provide a framework to tackle affordable housing in other cities. Cantrell said New Orleans is following the lead of other major cities who have successfully implemented affordable housing plans.
The passage of the amendment might also keep housing affordable for New Orleans culture bearers, service workers, chefs, painters, musicians and others important to the city's tourism industry.
Cantrell said these are workers who need to live inside city and need affordable housing, but are being pushed farther and farther from their work, which runs the risk of losing some of the character that makes New Orleans, New Orleans.
Cantrell said the city has 20,000 blighted properties. The city keeps up these properties. Liens are placed against the property when the city mows, money the city will most likely never see. Part of Cantrell's housing plan will help move these properties back into commerce, back unto the tax rolls.
"We have to be more creative with the dollars we have," she said.