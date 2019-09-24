Public speaking focus of ‘The Great Debate’

Impact Agency and Girly Girls Mentoring Program Inc. will host "The Great Debate IV 2020: Who Runs the World?" at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Historic Calcasieu Marine Building. Representatives from both community organizations will debate "Who can fix gun violence in America?" Cary Chavis, community relations with the DA's office, said.

"It's really a question of government versus citizenship," Chavis explained. The two mentoring agencies are hosting the event to expose young people to critical thinking and public speaking opportunities.

"Public speaking is one of the scariest things for people in America regardless of age. It's important that young people are able to stand in front of an audience and speak well...And they can do it and compete against each other too. It's not about right or wrong but developing facts and coming together to fix problems with opposing views."

"The Great Debate IV 2020: Who Runs the World?" is free and open to the public. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.

Marlisa Harding

