Public, private, charter schools closed Tuesday

Calcasieu Parish School Board campuses, Lake Charles Charter Schools and the Diocese of Lake Charles schools in Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes will be closed on Tuesday due to continued severe weather and damage from Monday’s storm.
Holly Holland, CPSB spokeswoman, said many of the district’s campuses are still in need of hurricane repairs and Monday’s weather exacerbated conditions. “We definitely had water come from both ground water and also through temporary roofs from the hurricanes. So we had water from both directions.”
District leaders will use Tuesday’s closure to evaluate and assess campuses. Holland said ideally the evaluation will take no more than one day.
“I think it’s going to depend on the inclement weather and whether it continues. We hope nothing longer than a day but the safety of our faculty, students and staff is most important.”
Students will not be expected to take part in virtual learning during the closure due to the short notice and personal impact of the storms. “Our families are dealing with more than a thunderstorm. Families have lost their homes again.”
CPSB will provide an update on Tuesday regarding the reopening of schools.
All three campuses within the Lake Charles Charter Schools will also be closed on Tuesday due to damage, Henry Mancuso, superintendent, said. Water intrusion into the buildings including classroom and hallway flooding are among the damages.
Campuses lost power on Monday, he said, making it difficult to fully assess the situation. Charter leadership will use Tuesday to evaluate damages and then determine plans for the remainder of the week.
Classes are completely cancelled, including virtual learning, he added.