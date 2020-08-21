A group of protesters gathered at the South's Defenders Memorial Monument on Thursday to peacefully oppose last week's decision by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to keep the monument on the parish courthouse grounds.
Protesters marched from the site of the monument to 901 Lakeshore Drive, where the Police Jury was holding its regular meeting, and later returned to the monument. Some held signs that read "Move it," and "This monument celebrates white supremacy."
A protest is happening outside the 901 Lakeshore Drive building. Protesters are upset with the @cppj vote last week to keep the South’s Defenders Memorial Monument on courthouse grounds. pic.twitter.com/jXRxaRSp9L— John Guidroz (@JohnAmPress) August 20, 2020
"We're beginning a series of events predicated on making sure the monument comes down or making sure that we create as much noise until it comes down," said Darius Clayton. "If they think we are done, they are sorely mistaken."
At its Aug. 13 meeting, police jurors voted 10-4 to keep the monument where it stands. The vote came after more than two hours of discussion, with residents of different ages and races speaking passionately for removing the monument and for leaving it alone.
Clayton, who spoke at the Aug. 13 meeting, said he was disappointed with the decision.
"It tells us they don't care about our history," he said. "It tells us they would rather value a statue than value a human being's life, our story, our cry, our history, our ancestors. It tells us they don't exactly value our future."
Starting June 24, parish officials began a period of active listening with local community members. Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said last week that 878 of the 945 written responses the parish had received were against relocating the monument.
Teja Thurman said she wasn't surprised with the Police Jury's vote. She said she took part in the protest because the public's feedback at last week's meeting wasn't enough to effect change.
"Everything we have done is based on principle and it's really peaceful," Thurman said. "Everything we do is for the people of this city. It's not just based on one ethnicity, one race."
The Police Jury issued a statement Thursday, saying "Every American citizen has the constitutionally protected right to peacefully protest. We encourage them to voice their concerns safely."