A handful of people from various organizations such as Indivisible SWLA joined together Saturday to protest in support of the US Postal Service. Saturday was declared a national day of action to support the US Postal Service.
Protesters are upset with changes made under the direction of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. They claim cuts to mailboxes and sorting machines along with overtime hours for employees will jeopardize mail-in voting and public jobs, along with prescription and paycheck delivery.
Indivisible SWLA, according to Carolyn Woosley, urges the resignation of DeJoy and advocates for both the reinstallation of sorting machines and blue boxes and "timely 6-day mail delivery, not only for the Nov. 3 vote, but also for paychecks and prescriptions for veterans currently being delayed."
The group opposes the Trump agenda, according to Woosley, and supports efforts to defeat him in the presidential election.
"We want to emphasize that (the postal service) is a service, not a business. Veterans ... whose medicine is delivered strictly by mail, they're having delays in prescription drugs and in paychecks – people are missing rent," said Woosley.
The local protest was one of hundreds held across the nation on Saturday.
Woosley said these nationwide protests are over the fact that the USPS needs more funding, but President Trump and Senate Republicans are blocking pandemic and economic stimulus that includes funding for the USPS, which has led to sorting machines and blue boxes being removed across the country.
"We won't accept on Nov. 4 that the mail was the problem and that nobody saw this coming," said protester Paul Macknight.
Protesters also said the protest was to thank all USPS employees and to urge resuming use of overtime and to push Congress to allocate more funding for the USPS.
Gayle Sledge, a protester and veteran that attended Saturday, spoke on the issue.
"Just thinking of it in terms of what they told the public, that it needs to be modeled like a business. If the business is all about paying shareholders, extracting resources from the business, that's not what we're looking for ... what business do you know has more efficiency with less employees and (less) automation? I challenge that," said Sledge.
Woosley urged supporters to write local representatives. "One person's letter or phone call represents 200 or 300 people to one representative," she said.