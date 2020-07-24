JENNINGS - A 10-year, 5.95-mill property tax to help fund the Jeff Davis Parish Law Enforcement District is up for renewal on the Aug. 15 ballot.
Early voting for the election is July 25-Aug. 8 at the Jeff Davis Parish Registrar Voters Office, 302 N. Cutting Ave., in Jennings.
The tax first passed in 1991 and has been renewed every 10 years since, according to Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.
The tax generates about $1.4 million annually for the district.
"It amounts to about 20 percent of our annual budget," Ivey said.
The money is used to pay for salaries, equipment and maintenance for software for taxes, jail, patrol, investigations and civil service.
"It is extremely important for the continuance of the services we provide," Ivey said. "Our payroll increased with the hiring of additional personnel for the new jail and we have expanded other departments as the parish population increases."
The Sheriff"s Office has also seen an increase in call volume and an increase in benefits for personnel to retain qualified deputies to respond when needed, he said.
If the renewal fails, the loss of revenue would force layoffs and a reduction in available services to the public, Ivey said.
The first $75,000 is covered by homestead exemption, Ivey said. After that it's $5.95 for every $10,000 in property value, or $59.95 for every $100,000 per year.
If a property is valued at $275,000, it would cost $119.90 annually.