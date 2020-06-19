Early voting for the July 11 election starts Saturday, June 20, and lasts until July 4 throughout Southwest Louisiana, excluding Sundays.
One statewide ballot item is for the selection of Democratic and Republican candidates in the presidential preference primary.
Republicans in Calcasieu Parish will choose a member of the parish executive committee. Meanwhile, Democrats in Beauregard and Vernon parishes will choose a senatorial campaign committee member.
Also on the ballot is the renewal of a 10-year, 1.5-percent sales tax in Calcasieu Parish. If renewed, the tax would run from Jan. 1, 2021, until Dec. 31. 2030, and would generate $42 million annually. The tax is used for maintaining and improving parish roadways, drainage improvements, solid waste collection, installing or extending public utilities and funding rural transportation systems.
Early voting is open 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at various locations. Mail-in ballots must be received by a registrar of voters office by 4:30 p.m. July 10, except for military and overseas voters.
Saturday is the deadline to register to vote or make any changes on a registration.
Calcasieu voters can cast early ballots at the Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St., Room 7, Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, and the West Calcasieu Business Center, 500 A N. Huntington St., Sulphur.
Voters are recommended to wear masks and bring their own hand sanitizer and pens.
In Cameron Parish, voters can cast early ballots at the Cameron West Annex, 148 Smith Circle, Grand Lake Library, 10200 Gulf Highway, and the Hackberry Community Center, 980 Main St.
In Beauregard Parish, residents can vote at the registrar's office, 204 S. Stewart St.
In Jeff Davis Parish, residents can vote at 302 N. Cutting Ave., Jennings. The office will be CDC guidelines regarding social distancing for in-person voting.
In Allen Parish, residents can vote at 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin.
All voters should bring a photo ID and their voter ID card. For more information contact the Registrar of Voters Office in your area: Allen 639-4966; Calcasieu 721-4000; Beauregard 463-7955; Cameron 775-5493; Jeff Davis 824-0834; and Vernon 239-3690 or online at sos.la.gov.