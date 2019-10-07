nwrh.0514.trump.visit-8JPG.jpg
Buy Now

At Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)

 Rick Hickman

BATON ROUGE — President Donald Trump is heading to Louisiana ahead of Saturday's election, for a last-minute rally aimed at peeling support from Gov. John Bel Edwards and keeping the Democratic incumbent from a primary win.

Trump tweeted Sunday about the get-out-the-vote event, saying he's working to elect "a great new Republican Governor!" He hasn't endorsed between GOP candidates Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

The president said he'll be in Louisiana on Friday night at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

In Louisiana, all candidates run against each other, regardless of party, on the same primary ballot. Polls show Edwards well in the lead, ahead of his two main Republican challengers, within striking distance of topping 50 percent and reaching a primary win.

Trump's visit follows a GOP voter rally in Kenner featuring Vice President Mike Pence.

More from this section

Governor addresses issue of I-10 bridge

  • Updated
Governor addresses issue of I-10 bridge

Paying for a new Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge, fixing broken infrastructure and having healthy political discourse were among the topics Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed during a town hall meeting in Lake Charles on Saturday.

Veterans take in the sights of the Stearmans

  • Updated
Veterans take in the sights of the Stearmans

JENNINGS - Ninety-four-year-old Jack Havens couldn’t fly in the vintage Stearman biplanes on display Friday in Jennings, but the sight of the colorful planes brought back memories of his days in the Navy.

‘Developing their potential’

+3
‘Developing their potential’

A.A. Nelson Elementary celebrated its newly renovated "Nelson News Network" newsroom on Thursday. The renovations are a result of the Junior League of Lake Charles' Branch Out and Grow Educational Grant, which allowed the school to upgrade its news desk, computer, camera, lighting and software.