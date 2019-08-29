Possible Port Board violation

Three former presidents of the Lake Charles Port Board have filed a lawsuit claiming four current board members violated the state's open meetings law at Monday's meeting when they elected a new board president.
Judge David Ritchie of the 14th Judicial District Court signed a temporary restraining order that prohibits any further port board meetings until a court hearing is held Sept. 19 to determine whether the election was illegal.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by Wade Shaddock, Walt Sanchez and John LeBlanc, alleges that board members Carl Krielow, Thomas Lorenzi, David Darbone and Michael Prudhomme violated the open meetings law during Monday's board meeting when they elected Darbone as president.
LeBlanc, the board's former president, saw his four-year term expire Aug. 1. Gov. John Bel Edwards replaced LeBlanc with Prudhomme. Elcie Guillory was the board's acting president and was in line to become the next board president.
The suit says Krielow, instead, made a motion to elect a new board president to fill the vacancy left behind by LeBlanc. It adds that Mike Dees and Jonathan Ringo, the port's attorneys, told board members that amending the agenda to add the election without unanimous consent from the board would violate the open meetings law.
Despite that advice, Krielow, Darbone, Lorenzi and Prudhomme voted to elect Darbone as board president. A substitute motion seeking unanimous board consent failed. Guillory, Michael Eason and Dudley Dixon opposed it.
The suit says the four commissioners should be compelled to comply with their legal obligations concerning proper scheduling and notice before calling for and conducting an election of any officers.
The temporary restraining order sets a hearing at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 for Krielow, Darbone, Lorenzi and Prudhomme and Port Director Bill Rase to show cause as to why electing Darbone as board president didn't violate the open meetings law; why his election isn't illegal; why they should not restore Guillory as acting president; why the four defendants should not face civil penalties, and the three plaintiffs shouldn't be awarded reasonable attorney fees and all court costs.
The three former port board presidents in their suit said they believe the actions of the four commissioners "threatens the reputation of the Port of Lake Charles, the greatest economic engine in our region, with its current and potential customers, irreparably damaging the economy of Southwest Louisiana."