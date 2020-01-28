A recently-damaged dock at the Port of Lake Charles can be repaired quicker than normal after board members certified it as an extreme public emergency during a meeting Monday.
Operator error is suspected in the tugboat Renee T. Whatley crashing into the dock at Berth 6 on Jan. 9, tearing off piling and the fender system, said Port Director Bill Rase. The tugboat was pulling six barges loaded with rock at the time, he said.
"The dock is not serviceable today," Rase said. "We can't berth the ships there until we get it fixed."
An official estimate isn't clear, but Rase said damages could cost as much as $800,000. John Ringo, port attorney, said the port is seeking the right to use up to $1 million of its money to fix the dock. The port will then seek reimbursement from Terral River Services — the company operating the tugboat when the crash occurred.
Ringo said an emergency declaration is needed to bypass the usual steps required to secure bids for repair work.
"As a state agency, we're subject to public bid law," he said. "It's a pretty lengthy process to comply with that."
Two years ago, a similar incident at the same berth about 300 feet away resulted in nearly $500,000 in damages, Rase said.
"This (new) one looks to be worse," he said. "It's not uncommon, but it's not something you expect."
Terral River Services has accepted responsibility for the incident, Ringo said.
Railroad crossing
Also during the meeting, board members authorized an agreement that gives the city of Lake Charles the right to establish a railroad crossing at a port-operated track in the MorganField area. A municipal golf course is being built on the property as a replacement for the Mallard Cove Golf Course near Chennault International Airport.
"Roughly half the golf course is on one side of our railroad track, and the other half is on the other side," Ringo said. "The city needed a right to cross our railroad track with a golf cart path."
Ringo said the agreement calls for the city to defend the port if an accident occurs at the railroad crossing. He said the city has to follow several federal and state regulations in constructing the crossing.
The golf course, at 3400 E. McNeese St., broke ground in December 2018. It is being built on 160 acres of land donated to the city by MorganField Development. John Cardone, city administrator, said the golf course is slated to open by late summer or fall of 2021.
Earlier in the meeting, the board recognized Mike Dees, who served as the port's legal counsel from January 1995 until his retirement on Dec. 31. The board also recognized Elcie Guillory, who served on the board from 2010 until stepping down last September.