The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will discuss and hear public feedback regarding the South's Defenders Memorial Monument at a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Emergency Operations Center, 901 Lakeshore Drive.
The monument, located on the grounds of the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse, was dedicated on June 3, 1915, to recognize local Confederate veterans who fought in the Civil War, along with other soldiers from various towns in the South. Residents and officials have discussed the monument's fate in past years, but it once again became a hot button topic following George Floyd's death May 25 during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers.
Because the monument is on parish property, it's up to the Police Jury to decide whether to remove it. The Police Jury may or may not take action at Thursday's meeting.
Since June 24, Calcasieu police jurors have been actively listening to public views on the monument. Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said officials sought written or verbal input and heard feedback from different groups of residents in the community.
"Police jurors have gotten a lot of calls and emails, postcards, voicemails, hand-delivered documents, all sorts of input," Beam said. "They've had time to evaluate all that, and this meeting is to basically communicate what was heard and determine if any action is needed."
Dozens of residents peacefully protested the monument July 6. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has stated "a courthouse lawn is not the place for this monument." Meanwhile, supporters of keeping the monument where it is argue that it honors the sacrifices made by Confederate veterans.
Those wanting to speak should arrive by 5:15 p.m. to be screened by staff, which includes a temperature check. Face masks must be worn and a distance of 6 feet is required.
Because of limited seating, residents are encouraged to watch the meeting's livestream online at calcasieuparish.gov, C-GOV, or the Police Jury's Facebook or YouTube pages.
Building access will be limited to the Pithon Street entrance.
Written comments can be emailed in advance to administration@calcasieuparish.gov.
Submissions must be received by noon Thursday.