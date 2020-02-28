Police Jury hears of progress on drainage

Calcasieu Parish is "steps ahead" of other parishes in Louisiana when it comes to watershed planning and floodplain management, an official with the Lafayette-based C.H. Fenstermaker and Associates told police jurors on Thursday.
Jeanne Hornsby, project manager for the Regional Watershed Planning Project, talked to the Public Works Committee about the efforts. One plan calls for analyzing the 11 smaller watersheds in Calcasieu to set up hydraulic models and determine flood risk. "It will help us drive decision making for projects, policy and programs," she said. "We need to make sure we're taking the steps to plan not just for today, but where the parish is going to be for the next 50 years."
Hornsby said Calcasieu Parish sits between three major watersheds: the Sabine, Calcasieu and Mermentau rivers. She said water drains as far north as Dallas into the parish.
"It's important to understand that this is one system," she said. "We have to look at it from a regional standpoint."
The Police Jury's decision to consolidate drainage districts from seven to two was a step in the right direction, Hornsby said. She said the state is even looking to Calcasieu for guidance in its watershed initiative.
"They're calling us and saying, ‘What did Calcasieu Parish do? What are your modeling standards,' " Hornsby said.
Prioritizing projects also allows the parish to take advantage of funding sources as they become available, Hornsby said.
Several goals were identified, with the top being reducing vulnerability to extreme rainfall. Others included protecting critical infrastructure, like police stations and hospitals, as well as improving quality of life.
"This plan is for the community; it's for the people," she said.
Hornsby said a watershed report card will assign a letter grade based on standards such as resilience and vulnerability. She said the state plans to copy the report card in its efforts.
Fenstermaker is working with the parish on an online story map for residents to find their closest watershed, jurisdiction, ordinances and drainage district. It also will have interactive maps that simulate flood risk with different rainfall amounts.
"When it comes to the public they want to understand," she said. "They want to be informed."