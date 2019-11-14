JENNINGS — The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury cleared the way Wednesday for a second convenience store to be built in Lacassine.

Police jurors approved a request from Derouen Heirs, LLC to rezone three acres located on the southwest corner of U.S. 90 and La. 101 in Lacassine from agriculture to commercial for the convenience store.

The convenience store is the second store planning to locate at the inter station.

The police jury approved a rezoning request from Robert Scott and Karen Priola in January to rezone property at the corner of U.S. 90 and La. 101 in Lacassine from agriculture to commercial. They plan to build a gas station and convenience store on the property.

In other matters, police jurors granted resident Lionel Kober a three month extension to clean up and remove condemned structures at 309 Romero Street in Lacassine.

Kober said an old barn, which was the biggest issue, has been taken down and is in the process of being cleaned up, he said.

Kober said he was in the process of taking the structure down before he got the letter from the police jury concerning the condemnation.

The other issues, including a carport and removal of a vehicle from the front yard, will be taken care of within three months, he said.

Police Jury President Donald Woods said the parish will delay the condemnation and give Kober three months to clean up the property. If the property is not cleaned up within the three months, the condemnation process will move forward, he said.

More from this section

Showcasing their skills

+5
Showcasing their skills

More than 1,200 middle school student across the region gathered on Wednesday for the District IV Junior Beta Convention. Students from Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis competed for top honors in a variety of academic based contests hoping to advance to the state competition Febru…

Beauregard school district maintains B score

The Beauregard Parish school district maintained its “B” rating for the most recent 2018-2019 evaluation year, according to results from the Louisiana Department of Education. The scoring results are the second year for the state to use its newest accountability formula, dubbed the LEAP 2025…

Lake Charles man victim of tent fire

The person who died as a result of a tent fire in early November has been identified as 69-year-old Raymond Celestine of Lake Charles, according to authorities.