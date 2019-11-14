JENNINGS — The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury cleared the way Wednesday for a second convenience store to be built in Lacassine.
Police jurors approved a request from Derouen Heirs, LLC to rezone three acres located on the southwest corner of U.S. 90 and La. 101 in Lacassine from agriculture to commercial for the convenience store.
The convenience store is the second store planning to locate at the inter station.
The police jury approved a rezoning request from Robert Scott and Karen Priola in January to rezone property at the corner of U.S. 90 and La. 101 in Lacassine from agriculture to commercial. They plan to build a gas station and convenience store on the property.
In other matters, police jurors granted resident Lionel Kober a three month extension to clean up and remove condemned structures at 309 Romero Street in Lacassine.
Kober said an old barn, which was the biggest issue, has been taken down and is in the process of being cleaned up, he said.
Kober said he was in the process of taking the structure down before he got the letter from the police jury concerning the condemnation.
The other issues, including a carport and removal of a vehicle from the front yard, will be taken care of within three months, he said.
Police Jury President Donald Woods said the parish will delay the condemnation and give Kober three months to clean up the property. If the property is not cleaned up within the three months, the condemnation process will move forward, he said.