Police Jury candidates make their pitch

Town Hall Meeting graphic
American Press

MOSS BLUFF — Candidates for Calcasieu Parish Police Jury seats in Ward One gathered for an open forum town hall meeting on Tuesday at Sam Houston High School. Candidates made introductions, campaign pledges and took questions from concerned residents from the districts.

Candidate Helen Liz Long, district one; Michael Smith, district two; Brandon Perkins, district 10; and Roger Marcantel, Tony O'Banion and David Stutes, all district 11, were among those present.

Long promised to bring "order" to the district through the optimization of tax dollars, revitalization of public trust, focus on drainage, economic growth and a roll back of millage rates.

"I want to make a positive change for Moss Bluff and bring us to the forefront of economic growth while still maintaining our small-town charm," she said.

Smith declared a "people-first" position if elected by focusing on the community needs of safety, recreation, youth and senior citizens. He also called for greater governmental transparency through community meetings and participation in financial accountablity systems like the Louisiana Checkbook.

"We need open transparency so everyone can see what's going on inside of the books," he said.

Perkins said his involvement in local politics and passion to be a "good, strong and conservative" voice to represent Ward One. In addition, he presented a plan for district's drainage woes stating, "We can't do a mass dig out. We have to start from the south and make a way out; take a good common sense approach to gravity drainage."

Marcantel took a business-centered approach referencing his military time, experience as a small business owner and big business manager. He emphasized making the most of economic incentives like the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

"ITEP, we need to make sure that program is being monitored," he said. "Those businesses must be held accountable for what they promised in ITEP and it needs to be looked at by local experts to see what value is really added."

O'Banion said he is not a politician but rather sees the opportunity as a matter of "right or wrong." A more juror-driven approach must be taken, he said, rather than taking the police jury's staff's recommendation at all times.

"The administration or staff are actually running the police jury. They'll shove it in front of you and tell you what to do. That's what needs to change," he said.

Stutes took a fiery stance at the political and financial state of Calcasieu Parish regarding its drainage, roads and traffic. Such anger, he said, is the solution needed to make change.

"If you're not mad, it's not going to get fixed," he said.

All candidates were in agreement that drainage, incorporation possibilities, police juror-administration relations and taxes must addressed for a thriving Ward One future. Candidates Ashton Richard, Randal Armentor, Tony Stelly, Calvin Collins and Chris Archinard were not in attendance.

More from this section

Police Jury candidates make their pitch

Police Jury candidates make their pitch

MOSS BLUFF — Candidates for Calcasieu Parish Police Jury seats in Ward One gathered for an open forum town hall meeting on Tuesday at Sam Houston High School. Candidates made introductions, campaign pledges and took questions from concerned residents from the districts.

Port Board elects new officers

Port Board elects new officers

There was very little discussion during Tuesday's Port of Lake Charles board meeting, as officers were appointed and items were ratified from a meeting held in August. The action came just over a week after legal disputes were resolved between three former port board presidents and four curr…

Election Ballot: Jeff Davis

  • Updated
Election Ballot: Jeff Davis

Here’s what voters in Jeff Davis parish will see on the Saturday, Oct. 12, gubernatorial primary election ballots. These voters will also be deciding on the items in the “All Louisiana Parishes” section.

Complaint alleges perjury by candidate for sheriff

The Beauregard Parish District Attorney’s Office confirmed this week it has received a formal complaint alleging Jose R. “Lil’ Joe” Chapa committed perjury during a hearing in August that determined his eligibility to run for sheriff.

Push for affordable housing options

+2
Push for affordable housing options

Voters expect to cast ballots Saturday, Oct. 12, to determine who will occupy the Louisiana Governor's Mansion. But they will also be asked to vote on an amendment that could impact New Orleans housing.