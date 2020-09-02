Recovery from Hurricane Laura continues, nearly a week after the storm’s landfall, officials said at a press conference Wednesday.
Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director, said the parish remains under a mandatory evacuation notice.
The parishwide curfew of 7 p.m.-6 a.m. remains in effect. Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said police will stop those out past curfew.
“If it’s dark, don’t be out on the streets,” he said.
Caldwell said there is “far too much traffic” on local roadways. Having too many vehicles on the road is slowing progress, such as getting power restored. All intersections should be treated as four-way stops, Caldwell said.
“It is plum dangerous out there what you see on the streets,” he said.
There were 12 arrests made parishwide, Caldwell said. The Calcaiseu Sheriff’s Office reported four looting arrests, one domestic-related arrest and one out-of-state detainer. Lake Charles Police had a looting and aggravated assault arrest, and Sulphur Police had arrests for looting and a weapons violation.
Stitch Guillory, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief, spoke of an arrest made in connection with the Aug. 29 double homicide in Iowa. Scott M. Kidd, 36, of Kinder, was arrested Aug. 30 in Eunice on an unrelated warrant. Kidd is suspected of murdering Joan O’Brien, 73, and Zoren O’Brien, 81, at a home on Thompson Ave.
Guillory said Kidd was a long-time acquaintance of the victims. Kidd is being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center without bond for two counts of first-degree murder.
Col. Sean Conroy with the Louisiana National Guard said getting ice has been a challenge. He said there are 339 soldiers and airmen providing security in the parish, guarding gun stores, pawn shops and pharmacies.
Conroy said eight passengers and six cats were moved to the airfield at Chennault International Airport before being taken to locations further in the state.
Clearing debris from roadways in Calcasieu Parish is nearly done, with 536 miles of road cleared, Conroy said. He said assessment teams are still focused on clearing parking lots at schools and government buildings.
Emergency rooms at all hospitals within Region 5 are open, with many hospitals running on generators and with limited water.
Allen Wainwright, parish Public Works director, said debris collection could take weeks, if not months, to complete. He said there will be multiple chances for residents to get their debris removed. Wainwright told residents to make sure their mailbox remains visible when bringing debris to the side of a roadway.
Parishwide garbage collection routes will resume their normal schedule, starting Thursday, Sept. 3.
Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said roughly 65,000 structures have limited or no water. That’s down from 128,000 households right after Hurricane Laura’s landfall.
American Airlines and United Airlines flights have resumed at Lake Charles Regional Airport. Airport Director Heath Allen said 112 taxiway lights and 18 runway lights were destroyed by the hurricane, but are now functioning. The airport lost 70 percent of its hangars and 12 aircraft. Rental car services are still operational.
More than 55,000 residents have registered for FEMA assistance since the storm’s landfall, with nearly $6.3 million in housing assistance approved.
To register for FEMA assistance, call 800-621-3362 or disasterassistance.gov.
Residents needing a temporary roof can get one free of charge through Operation Blue Roof, a program by the Army Corps of Engineers. For more info, call 888-766-3258 or visit usace.army.mil.
Ed Bush with the American Red Cross said more than 2,000 meals were distributed on Wednesday. Meals are distributed at noon and 5 p.m. Sites include: Allen August Annex, 2000 Moeling St.; Huber Park, 2401 Fourth Ave.; Market Basket, 935 Third Ave.; McMurry Park, 300 S. Hazel St., Sulphur; and Nichols Dry Goods, 915 E. 4th St., DeQuincy.
Brian Abshire, Police Jury vice president, said the parish has secured two C-130 airplanes for mosquito control. He said the existing parish mosquito control airplanes are still available, but they can’t fly low enough because of the damage caused by the hurricane.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said that within a week, the city will have sufficient water capacity for residents to function at their homes, except households that have a particular water break.
Hunter took time to thank city department employees for their tireless work after Laura’s landfall.
“I never have been prouder to be mayor of Lake Charles,” he said. “We are seeing the best of humanity through this.”
Two more distribution sites are open: Washington-Marion High School, 2802 Pineview St., Lake Charles, and Westwood Elementary School, 1900 Sampson St., Westlake.
Gremillion stressed that residents use safety when operating generators. They should be kept far away from homes and carports.
The next briefing is set for 4 p.m. Thursday.