JENNINGS - Plans for a new fire station for the Roanoke area appear to be moving forward.
The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury is expected to enter into a contract Monday on behalf of Jeff Davis Parish Fire District 1 and L.K. Breaux and Associates of Crowley for construction of the new fire station.
The station will be located on West First Street in Roanoke. The new station is needed to ease overcrowding and improve the district’s response, according to District 12 Police Juror Owen Cormier.
“This is definitely something the district can be proud of and hopefully will help get more volunteers involved,” Cormier said.
The current twin bay fire station on LA 395 was built in the 1950s with an extension added in the 1990s.
Plans for the new station include three-bays to house equipment including a ladder truck, two pumpers and a service truck.
In addition, it will also provide office space.
The district sold $410,000 in bonds in 2018 for the project. The debt will be repaid in 15 years by tax revenues generated in the district.
The district’s boundaries extend from Farm Supply Road on the east to Hoke Road on the west. Byran Road to the north and LA 1126 to the south.
It serves about 800 residences and is maintained by volunteer firefighters.