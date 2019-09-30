nwrh_1007_wheels_of_hope-2
The St. Nicholas Center for Children will host its 11th annual Wheels of Hope charity bicycle ride at 8 a.m. Oct 5 at St. Theodore Holy Family Catholic School, 785 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy.

The ride includes five route options which trail through Sam Houston Jones State Park and along the Calcasieu River. Brittany Schwem, development director, said all donations benefit therapy for children with disabilities, field trips, family events, special programs and equipment.

Children at the center receive applied behavior analysis, speech and occupational therapy, Schwem said.

"These services give children the opportunity to live the best life they can ... goals that our children meet might seem like ordinary tasks, but for our kids, it's monumental," she said.

Lee Boyer, event organizer, said avid cyclists and philanthropists alike will particularly enjoy the race in the fall.

"It was a quality of life issue," he said. "We have a great ride called the Tour LaFitte in May and wanted to offer cyclists the opportunity to participate in an organized ride around the Calcasieu River in October."

The "Taste of Louisiana" will begin after the race, featuring a "team of outstanding chefs with their favorite Cajun appetizers and savory dishes," Schwem said.

Registration is $40 for adults and $20 for children 17 and under. Online registration ends Oct. 4. Cyclists can also register at 6:45 a.m. on race day.

Registered riders get a bib number, rider bag and t-shirt, while supplies last.

Online: classy.org/event/wheels-of-hope-2019/e224734

