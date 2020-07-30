Lyle Fontenot Memorial rendering

An architect rendition of the proposed Lyle Fontenot Memorial at John Blank Sportsman Park in Welsh. Plans for the project include memorial bricks, a memorial plaque, bench, decorative planter and decorative outdoor lamp post honoring the town’s lineman who was electrocuted on the job in April.

WELSH - The Welsh Enrichment Project has unveiled plans for a memorial brick project at John Blank Sportsman Park to honor a town lineman who was electrocuted on the job in April.

The group announced plans this week to build the Lyle Fontenot Memorial at John Blank Sportsman Park. The group includes Alderman Colby Perry, Alderwoman Andrea King, Recreation Director Michelle Ramagos, resident Michael Prudhomme, architect and former alderwoman Sherrie Lewis and Horse Tail Treasurers, a local business.

To make the dream a reality the group is asking the public to help buy 180 engraved bricks to build the memorial to honor Fontenot. The bricks are being sold for $45 each through a partnership with BricksRUs.

"Remember a loved one, honor someone special, engrave your business or organization name, or just set your name in stone for decades to come," Perry said in a press release."Whatever your reason, leave a permanent testament of your love and support for Lyle Fontenot, our town lineman that was tragically electrocuted in April."

Perry said Fontenot loved the John Blank Sportsman Park and would "spend many of his afternoons there."

In addition to the bricks, Horse Tale Treasurers and the Welsh Mardi Gras Fund have decided to place a custom bench at the park.

"It would enrich the John Blank Sportsman Park by providing a beautiful location to sit and rest while ultiizing the walking trail," Perry said.

A decorative planter, an outdoor memorial plaque and a decorative outdoor lamp post are also planned for the memorial.

"Together we can work to build Lyle Fontenot a proper memorial, brick by brick, with the goal of making our parks and community better and more beautiful." Perry said.

The brick project is part of an overall campaign underway to improve the town's park and honor local residents, Perry said.

Earlier this month the group announced plans to plant memorial trees at Richmond Park in honor of long-time educator Cora Mae Gordon Vital and Cosmey "Cayso" Richard, the town's first black alderman and the park's namesake.

The group is also planning a community fruit tree project and a small pollinator garden to attract bees and butterflies utilizing the help of local children is planned for Richmond Park.

Learn more about the project online at: https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/memorialforlyle or visit Facebook.com/JacobColbyPerry.

