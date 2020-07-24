Plans for LC charter schools announced

Lake Charles Charter Academy and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy recently announced their plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Both pre-K through eighth grade charter campuses will return to school on a modified date of Aug. 24.
Instructional formats will coincide with the current health phase of the state.
During phase one all students will receive completely virtual instruction. Attendance will be monitored through the Schoology software and assignments will be graded.
Families in need of assistance will be given a school-issued device for assignment completion.
During phase two and three pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students will attend five days a week. Static groups will be maintained to decrease potential viral spread.
Seventh and eighth grade students, however, will "likely report on alternative days in order to social distance students to the maximum extent possible," the plan reads.
Buses will operate at 50 percent capacity during phase two and 75 percent capacity during phase three. "Instructional times will be adjusted as needed to accommodate the arrival of buses," the plan states.
Charter families may also elect to register in either campus' completely online learning program in lieu of face-to-face instruction. The deadline to register for virtual education is Aug 3.
Families will have a brief grace period until Aug. 24 to alter their educational plans. "After that date, students will remain in face-to-face or virtual learning until the end of the quarter," the plans states.
All plans are subject to board approval, Sabrah Kingham, Lake Charles Charter School's director of education, said. Read the full plan for Lake Charles Charter Academy at www.lakecharlescharter.org or learn more about Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy's plans at www.swlouisianacharter.org.