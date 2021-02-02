Plane crash
MGNonline

A small plane crashed Tuesday night just south of Hackberry, according to Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson. 

"The plane crashed on a small island and it's now completely submerged," Johnson said. 
 
He said officials were attempting to get equipment to the plane so that they could begin recovery efforts. 
 
Johnson said although he believed he knew who was on board, he could not confirm the identity of the pilot or any passengers at this time and was awaiting official confirmation.
 
The sheriff said any investigation as to what happened to cause the crash would be handled by the FAA. 
 
No further information was available at press time

