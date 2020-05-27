The Calcasieu Parish School Board's Budget/Fiscal Management Committee voted 11-3 Tuesday to send a school reconfiguration plan involving John F. Kennedy and T.H. Watkins Elementary Schools to the full School Board for consideration.
The approval occurred despite several residents speaking out against the proposal.
Under the plan, Head Start and pre-K students from both schools would attend Kennedy, starting in the 2020-2021 school year. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade would attend Watkins.
Superintendent Karl Brucchaus said reconfiguring the schools would allow teachers to collaborate better and would combine resources for early childhood education. It would also allow for Marcus Jackson, R3 Zone director, to work with staff at a centralized location.
The proposal is also designed to address dropping student populations at both schools, Brucchaus said. Currently, there are 216 students at Watkins and 204 students at Kennedy.
The plan calls for 302 K-5 students attending T.H. Watkins and 219 pre-K and Head Start students at Kennedy.
A proposal by District 14 Board Member Desmond Wallace was rejected by the committee with an 11-3 vote. Wallace proposed three rezoning options, including a southbound rezoning of Kennedy to take advantage of growth in that area.
Glenda Gay, District 3 board member, said she didn't feel comfortable voting for just one proposal.
Fredman Hardy, District 2 board member, said all school reconfiguration plans should be tabled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Resident Hilda Wiley brought up concerns about splitting up siblings that attend the same school, but are in different grades.
"Is this something that has to be done now," she asked. "You cannot break families' lives up. This pandemic has done enough."
Other residents asked why a rezoning option wasn't being considered instead of reconfiguring schools. Comments to the committee echoed negative public feedback during two community meetings held last week on the proposals.
Voting for the reconfiguration were Annette Ballard, Billy Breaux, Bliss Bujard, Russell Castille, Mack Dellafosse, Damon Hardesty, Mark Young, Aaron Natali, Dean Roberts, Alvin Smith and Eric Tarver. Hardy, Gay and Wallace opposed it.
John Duhon, District 15 board member, was absent from the meeting.
All School Board members in attendance were allowed to vote on the reconfiguration, including those who aren't budget committee members.
The committee was in the middle of considering a reconfiguration plan involving Combre-Fondel and J.D. Clifton Elementary schools as of press time on Tuesday.