Pitkin students back in class

Pitkin students will be joining others in the district in returning to in-person classes this week, according to Vernon Parish school officials.
Pitkin school campuses will officially reopen on Monday, after experiencing a short delay from needing extra repairs following Hurricane Laura.
Beginning Sept. 21, all grades of Pitkin students will be able to return for in-person, or face-to-face classes Monday through Friday. Buses will also begin running on Monday, with students in 3rdgrade and above required to wear masks on the bus and at school campuses.
Students who have chosen to take virtual classes, but are still lacking electricity or internet access will be given the opportunity to join in-person classes if they choose. Those students may then return to virtual lessons once their services have been restored, officials said.
Students who wish to continue virtually may also access internet hot spots offered in the parking lot of district schools, however officials reminded parents on Friday that they will be responsible for transporting their child to the hotspots to download and upload lessons.
Restoration efforts at Hicks High School are expected to continue through the weekend with a projected opening date for that school of Tuesday, Sept. 22, according to officials.