Staff report
ROANOKE — A crop duster pilot escaped injury Wednesday after crashing his plane near Roanoke.
The plane crashed in a field about 8:20 a.m. after clipping a power pole and losing a wing before striking a tree near the intersection of La. 382 and David Road, just south of Welsh and Roanoke.
The pilot walked away from the crash with minor scrapes. He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, according Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.