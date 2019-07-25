25_crop duster crash_jpg

A crop duster pilot escaped injury Wednesday after crashing a crop duster in a field south of Roanoke. The plane crashed after clipping a power pole and losing a wing before striking a tree near the intersection of La. 382 and David Road, just south of Welsh and Roanoke.

 Special to the American Press

Staff report

ROANOKE — A crop duster pilot escaped injury Wednesday after crashing his plane near Roanoke.

The plane crashed in a field about 8:20 a.m. after clipping a power pole and losing a wing before striking a tree near the intersection of La. 382 and David Road, just south of Welsh and Roanoke.

The pilot walked away from the crash with minor scrapes. He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, according Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

More from this section

Sowela to offer pipeline training

  • Updated
Sowela to offer pipeline training

Through a $1 million partnership with TC Energy, Sowela Technical Community College plans to create Louisiana’s only oil pipeline training academy. The partnership will allow for the construction of a physical pipeline loop structure at the Lake Charles campus, where students will gain hands…

Reports contradict Diocese’s listed abuse dates

Reports contradict Diocese’s listed abuse dates

The Diocese of Lake Charles joined its six Louisiana counterparts three months ago in releasing a list of clergymen from its jurisdiction who have been "credibly accused" of sexually abusing minors. The lists were intended to answer nationwide public demands for accountability and transparency.

St. Louis students hike the Wind River Range in Wyoming

  • Updated
+2
St. Louis students hike the Wind River Range in Wyoming

Eleven students from Saint Louis Catholic High School recently traveled to the back country of Wyoming for a seven-day wilderness expedition in Lander, Wyoming. Led by COR Expeditions missionaries, an outreach of Wyoming Catholic College, the team hiked the Wind River Range carrying 45-70 po…