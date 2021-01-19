Brandi Guillory, her three children, and fiance Elisha Irvin evacuated to Dallas just ahead of Hurricane Laura — and that’s where they remain nearly five months later.
Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27, 2020, was the strongest hurricane to hit this area in more than 150 years. Its wind and fury devastated the region, destroying or damaging much in its path, uprooting trees, ripping businesses and houses apart, and leaving many without homes.
Guillory, 36, a long-time renter, was one of those who found herself without a place to live in the aftermath of the hurricane, which was followed six weeks later by Hurricane Delta, causing even more damage to the area.
The entire experience has left her shaken and changed but she said she tries to remain strong and is taking each day one step at a time.
“Leading up to Hurricane Laura, I didn’t really have a plan because I had gone through other hurricanes in Lake Charles,” Guillory said. “So, I kind of brushed it off at first. Originally, we thought we would ride it out due to financial circumstances but also because we didn’t expect it to be that serious. Boy, were we wrong!”
She said it was a family member from Dallas who ultimately talked her into evacuating.
“So, myself and my fiance decided to pack up the boys, our clothes and anything we thought we might be able to save,” she said. “Of course, I was scared because I didn’t know what we would return home to. My motherly instincts kicked in right away and I began packing, making a list, including medications, important documents, you name it. We stayed with family for a week and then moved to Holiday Inn Suites in Fort Worth for a month.”
An entrepreneur, Guillory is also the founder of My Sister’s Heartbeat, an organization whose mission is to create awareness of domestic violence. A domestic violence survivor herself, she said there can be so much power in speaking up. In 2020, My Sister’s Heartbeat was nominated for the nonprofit organization of the year by the annual Black Business Honors.
Guillory has three sons and she said they are her biggest blessings and kept her going during the tough times.
Sterlyn Jr., is 14 and his mother said he is the strong one. “He understands when Mama is tired and takes over helping with his brothers,” she said.
Stephon is 12 and Guillory said he’s definitely the comedian of the bunch. “You can be upset and he will give you some type of face or joke and you’re smiling again,” she said. “He is also the one who loves to give hugs all day.”
Malachi is 8 and Guillory said he’s the baby of her crew. “He’s a mama’s boy, smart, and speaks his mind,” she said.
Being evacuated and having to live out of a hotel has not been easy on her family, especially with her children doing virtual learning while they long to be with friends. Guillory said there have been challenges from the very beginning all the way up to now.
“The process at the start was waiting in line at The Mesquite Center for a wristband for each family member, being scanned in, given water and military meals along with a piece of paper stating which hotel we would be staying in,” Guillory said.
Just a few weeks later, on Sept. 13, which was her birthday, Guillory said she and her family had to pack up and move to another hotel.
“This time, back in Dallas at the Crowne Plaza, we stayed for a month and we were provided three meals a day by Red Cross which was on site,” Guillory said.
She said she doesn’t mean to sound ungrateful, but she felt like evacuees were not treated like they should have been.
“Our tensions were through the roof at this point and we all had a lot of stress and anxiety,” Guillory said. “But it was as if they treated us like being displaced was our fault. Each time we had contact with them (Red Cross), we were asked what our plan was to return home, what were the steps being taken to get a job, or finding a place to stay. Basically, if you didn’t have a plan in place, they really didn’t want to help you.”
But like many others in the same boat, Guillory said she was wondering, “Return to what? Go where? We no longer had a home and that was the whole problem.”
On Oct. 4, Guillory and her family moved out of that hotel and are no longer under the umbrella of Red Cross. They are still staying in a hotel and paying out of pocket.
“I rented my home for eight years and did have renter’s insurance,” she said. “The home was confirmed a total loss by two adjusters but in the end I didn’t come out with everything that was owed to me. But thank God for my fiance’s job here in Texas. They understood our situation and he’s been treated very well. He drives 30 minutes to and from work every day to provide for us.”
Guillory’s long-range plans include getting married, hopefully living in Lake Charles again in the future, and working toward buying a home.
She said she thinks often about how she originally thought she would return back to Lake Charles right after Hurricane Laura. “I expected to go back home just like everyone else, without losing what we had worked so hard for all these years. But that didn’t happen and it’s been really difficult.”
Guillory said the hardest part has been simply not having the answers to all of the questions her children ask her daily; everything from wanting to know about their old home, how long they will stay in a hotel, to when will they get a new home, and finally, if they can go back to Louisiana.
“What I would do differently next time is that I would definitely have a better plan in place for the next hurricane season,” she said.
For now, she holds on to her memories and tries not to think of what she saw when she returned to Lake Charles to check things out after Hurricane Laura hit the area.
“We expected to return to some sort of damage but when we arrived it was like a bomb had exploded in my city,” she said. “It was devastating, heartbreaking, and left me at a loss for words. That’s when reality set in. We were one of many families left displaced and homeless.”
Guillory said her fiance, who is originally from Chicago, told her they would get through it as a family like they always do.
“So, we cried, prayed, and then started picking up the pieces of our lives.”