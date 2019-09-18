The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is launching its new "Pick it Up Calcasieu" campaign, aimed at fighting litter through education, stronger enforcement and more public participation.

Several local officials discussed the campaign during a press conference Tuesday. A new website, pickitupcalcasieu.com, helps residents find a dump site, report littering and get involved with clean-up efforts.

A 2018 survey done for the Police Jury's Strategic Planning Initiative revealed that litter was the public's second-highest concern, behind drainage. Wyvette Pryor-Cousin, litter manager for Calcasieu Parish, said keeping the parish clean is key in attracting new businesses.

"I think appearance says a lot about everything," she said. "If something is littered and messy and it looks bad, who wants to reside here?"

Officials are considering higher fines for those caught littering, Pryor-Cousin said. Currently, first-time offenders are charged $40, and it must be paid within six weeks for their driver's license to not be suspended. A second offense costs $100 and includes a court appearance, plus $150 in related costs. Illegal dumping carries larger fines.

"We want people to understand that you can't do this, and the only way sometimes to do that is to increase the fines," Pryor-Cousin said.

Businesses and local groups can use the website to schedule educational meetings with parish litter officials. She also encouraged residents to use the "#pickitupcalcasieu" hashtag when posting on social media.

Eric Stevens, with Clean Bayou, said the campaign is a way to combine anti-litter efforts parishwide. The nonprofit was formed after Hurricane Rita's 2005 landfall, with volunteers picking up trash along Contraband Bayou.

"It's very well-organized," Stevens said of the campaign. "All of these efforts sort of tie into our initiative, and so the timing for us just could not be better."

Pryor-Cousin said residents should use either of the parish's two solid waste convenience centers, at 5500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles and 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur. Both are open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Monday and are closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stevens said Clean Bayou is looking for more than 100 volunteers to take part in its upcoming pick-up effort, set for March 2020 at Bowtie Marina, 1245 Giovanni St.

To report litter, call 493-LITR (5487). Residents can also use the website to report a vehicle's make, model and license plate number, along with the date, time and location of littering.

Online: pickitupcalcasieu.com

