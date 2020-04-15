Two industries announced Tuesday that donations have been made to aid first responders, food banks, counseling agencies and other Southwest Louisiana organizations actively responding to COVID-19.
Phillips 66 has contributed $185,000, while Sasol has pledged $70,000 for the region.
Richard Harbison, general manager of the Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, said the donation will help the community band together during difficult times. Some organizations receiving donations from Phillips 66 include the United Way of Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu Council on Aging and the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Sasol's donation is provided through a fund set up at the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana. It will pay for personal protective equipment, meals for emergency responders and supplies to sanitize areas. The effort will look to Westlake-based restaurants to provide as many meals as possible.
Sasol's contribution will also help teachers in Westlake public schools switch to online classes and support virtual classes at the McNeese State University Small Business Development Center.
The donations by Phillips 66 are as follows:
-United Way of Southwest Louisiana's COVID-19 Hunger Fund: $45,000
-Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana's Emergency Relief Fund supporting the city of Westlake's food pantries and general relief efforts in the Imperial Calcasieu region: $35,000
-Calcasieu Council on Aging: $25,000
-Care Help of Sulphur: $25,000
-Calcasieu Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to support COVID-19 PPE for medical responders: $25,000
-Second Harvest Food Banks in Southwest Louisiana: $20,000
-Family & Youth Counseling Agency's Shannon Cox Counseling Division: $10,000.