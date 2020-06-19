JENNINGS - Just days after a petition was created to change the name of Jefferson Davis Parish, two counter petitions have emerged expressing the desire to keep the parish's name.
Separate counter petitions created by Greg Pousson of Ardoin Cove and Joseph Felton of Westlake on change.org are fighting back against a movement to rename the parish.
"I am tired of everything," Pousson told the American Press. "It was named that way a long time ago and it has been fine. It's never caused a problem until now. I don't see how all these things are suddenly offensive when they have been around forever. Why do we have to undo everything?"
As of Thursday, more than 1,413 people had signed Pousson's petition with more than 562 signing Felton's petition to preserve the historical name of the parish. More than 450 had signed a separate petition created by Nicholas "Nick" Guidry of Hathaway to remove the name.
Pousson said he does not see where changing the name of the parish will solve, alleviate or comfort what is going on in this country.
"We need to fix the problems, and our parish name isn't one of them," he said.
"I agree with everyone that's signing this petition, changing the name of our parish is not going to help the situation at hand," one person wrote. "You can't change history and you shouldn't be able to hold people of today accountable for (what) happened long before we were even here. They need to be worried about making a better future for all regardless of race or color."
Many officials have expressed that changing the name of the parish will be a financial burden to the parish, taxpayers and small business owners. Numerous laws will have to be rewritten, Pousson said.
"Why go through all the trouble and expenses in changing the name of government bodies and all that has been done in the past," he asked. "Changing the name of a parish or tearing down a statute is not going to change things. And what do we change the name to?"
The parish was named after Jefferson Davis, a prominent plant and president of the Confederate States of America.
Guidry's petition calls for replacing the name with one "more befitting of the wonderful and diverse population who call it home today." He said the idea was not to forget history, but to have a name that isn't associated with slavery, discrimination or oppression.
"Officials should be made aware of the good will a move like this can and will establish in our minority communities," he said.
In a separate counter petition, Felton says the history of the state and country must be preserved.
"Our history might not be popular or nice, but forgetting the past will only lead to it being repeated," Felton wrote. "We must never forget where we have been so we can always remember where we want to go. Yes, slavery was wrong and is a very dark and disturbing truth of our past, but erasing that history will never change it."
While parish officials have not taken an official stance on the petitions, several police jurors have expressed interest in letting voters decide on the issue.