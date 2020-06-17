Petition started to rename Jeff Davis Parish

JENNINGS - An online petition has been launched to rename Jefferson Davis Parish as part of a nationwide movement that has sparked protests and debate across the nation to remove symbols of the Confederacy and slavery.
A change.org petition is calling for state and local officials to change the parish’s name to one “more befitting to the wonderful and diverse population who call it home today.”
“The idea is for us not to forget history, but to have a name for the parish that isn’t associated with slavery, discrimination or oppression,” organizer Nicholas “Nick” Guidry of Hathaway said Tuesday responding to questions from the American Press. “The name should come from a place of honor, not from a leader who’s end goal was the ownership of human lives.”
Guidry, who has lived in the parish for 11 years, said the petition is not about forgetting or erasing history.
“It’s about setting an example by honoring people who deserve to be honored by all,” he said. “It’s about not having to explain to future generations why a man who was a slave holder, who never atoned for his racist views and was on the wrong side of human and civil rights, can be held up in any place of honor.”
Jefferson Davis Parish, often shortened to Jeff Davis Parish, was founded in 1913 and is named after Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the American Civil War. Current population is 31,368 with 20,825 registered voters.
Response to the petition has been mixed, but overwhelming, Guidry said.
“People are attacking my intelligence, which is easily ignored, but the support outweighs the insults,” he said.
Guidry said the initial goal was to receive 100 signatures to “get the eyes on the issue.” The goal was increased to 200 signatures Tuesday, after the petition garnered more than 175 signatures in four days.
“We’ve eclipsed the 100 mark, and the goal remains the same - continuing to shed light on the issue,” Guidry said. “I will keep the petition going for as long as people are signing it. I never intended on being the leader of a movement, only a voice of reason in what has become a toxic debate.”
District Attorney Michael Cassidy said change.org is a mechanism to get the issue in front of the Police Jury to decide if an idea has support or not.
“The Police Jury will want to know if it is the residents of Jeff Davis Parish making this decision vs. everyone outside the parish,” Cassidy said.
Police Jury President Donald Woods said he was not aware of the online petition, but suggested that the odds were slim that a name change would happen even with a petition.
“I don’t think that we are ever going to consider that,” Woods said.
District 37 State Rep. Troy Romero said the parish’s name is part of history and any decision to change the name should be left up to the voters. “If it were up to me, the people would decide and if a majority voted to change it then, we’d change it,” Romero said.
“I know it is history and you can’t adjust history to fit your needs,”Romero added. “History is history, it’s what happened in the past. If you don’t have that you can’t move forward.”
Many officials said changing the parish’s name would be a headache and a costly measure for many parish government bodies as well as local business owners who have the parish’s name incorporated into their businesses. Names would need to be changed on buildings, vehicles, maps, websites, letterheads, official documents and any other item where the name appears.