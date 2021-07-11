Pet adoptions still possible by appointment

For now, the entranceway to Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Animal Services And Adoption Center at 5500-A Swift Plant Road is fenced off and locked as storm repairs are made to the facility. Until repairs are complete, animal adoptions and other shelter business are by appointment only.
According to Animal Services And Adoption Center employee Delores Shelton, persons wishing to adopt an animal may look at photos of available animals at https://petharbor.com.
Once at the site,input your zip code or city name, click “adopt a pet,” then select “Calcasieu Parish Animal Services,” and “Search selected shelters.” Next choose an animal type — dog, cat or other — and select “Search now.”
To get a closer look at a dog, cat or some other pet, or to adopt it, call 337-721-3730, to book an appointment. Appointments can also be booked online at https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/CalcasieuParishAnimalServices@cppj.onmicrosoft.com.
Once the building is repaired, normal business will return, said Shelton.