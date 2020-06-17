WESTLAKE — Personnel reductions in the city of Westlake have produced a reduction in budgeted annual salaries of around $880,000, or 19.63 percent.
Shortfalls resulting from the COVID-19 shutdown required steep cuts to the city's budget. Since the pandemic began, there has been a 14 percent drop in budgeted sales tax and a drop of 10 percent in budgeted gas sales.
The Westlake City Council, at their Monday meeting, amended the 2019-20 budget to reflect those budget shortfalls.
"We projected very, very low, where we think we're going to be" said Mayor Bob Hardey.
"It's balanced," said Councilman Dan Racca, a member of the budget committee. "We survived."
The council also approved the city's 2020-21 budget.
"It's a sound budget," Hardey said. "It's not what we really like to see, but that's where we're at."
There is no cost of living wage increase in the projected budget, but Hardey said he has given a $1 per hour salary increase to four employees who have seen an increased workload due to the reduction in force.
"We felt like we needed to give them something," he said.
If January is in better shape budget-wise than projected, the mayor said "we'll help those four employees more."
Looking to the future, Hardey said he hopes to leave the city positioned to be debt-free by 2026. When he took office in 2015, he was faced with $14 million in debt. His administration has brought that down to $7 million.