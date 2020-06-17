WESTLAKE — Personnel reductions in the city of Westlake have produced a reduction in budgeted annual salaries of around $880,000, or 19.63 percent.

Shortfalls resulting from the COVID-19 shutdown required steep cuts to the city's budget. Since the pandemic began, there has been a 14 percent drop in budgeted sales tax and a drop of 10 percent in budgeted gas sales.

The Westlake City Council, at their Monday meeting, amended the 2019-20 budget to reflect those budget shortfalls.

"We projected very, very low, where we think we're going to be" said Mayor Bob Hardey.

"It's balanced," said Councilman Dan Racca, a member of the budget committee. "We survived."

The council also approved the city's 2020-21 budget.

"It's a sound budget," Hardey said. "It's not what we really like to see, but that's where we're at."

There is no cost of living wage increase in the projected budget, but Hardey said he has given a $1 per hour salary increase to four employees who have seen an increased workload due to the reduction in force.

"We felt like we needed to give them something," he said.

If January is in better shape budget-wise than projected, the mayor said "we'll help those four employees more."

Looking to the future, Hardey said he hopes to leave the city positioned to be debt-free by 2026. When he took office in 2015, he was faced with $14 million in debt. His administration has brought that down to $7 million.

More from this section

Petition started to rename Jeff Davis Parish

  • Updated
Petition started to rename Jeff Davis Parish

JENNINGS - An online petition has been launched to rename Jefferson Davis Parish as part of a nationwide movement that has sparked protests and debate across the nation to remove symbols of the Confederacy and slavery.

Jump in local cases concerns doctor

  • Updated
+2
Jump in local cases concerns doctor

A recent rise in new positive COVID-19 cases has one local health official concerned that the public isn't following the steps recommended to stop the virus from spreading.

PILOT law up to voters

PILOT law up to voters

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a bill by Sen. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, that authorizes a local governmental subdivision or other taxing authority to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement that provides for payments in lieu of property taxes.

Meals to You feeding families in Louisiana

+2
Meals to You feeding families in Louisiana

Food insecurity has been a hot topic in the wake of school closures and COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic's outbreak in the United States, one in four children struggled with hunger, a situation only exacerbated by coronavirus.

Juneteenth festivities begin

  • Updated
Juneteenth festivities begin

All across the United States Juneteenth celebrations are being planned to commemorate the 155th anniversary of the date Union generals rode into Galveston, Texas, bringing with them the news that slavery had officially been abolished in America.

Pandemic forces businesses to close

  • Updated
+2
Pandemic forces businesses to close

Locally-owned businesses in Southwest Louisiana continue to struggle to return to a state of “normal” this month, despite the state moving into phase 2 of reopening.