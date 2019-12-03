Pedestrian Fatality graphic

Roanoke, LA. – Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on December 2, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US Hwy 90 east of LA Hwy 395 in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash took the life of 29-year-old Lance P. Hoffpauir of Jennings.

The preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred as Hoffpauir was walking east in the westbound lane of travel on US Hwy 90. Hoffpauir was struck by a westbound 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 24-year-old Reagan Nicole Olmsted of Welsh.

Hoffpauir sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Olmsted was properly restrained and was not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver and the pedestrian and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation. 

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes.

Troop D has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths.

More from this section

Mobile classroom brings agriculture education to elementary students

Mobile classroom brings agriculture education to elementary students

Vinton Elementary School students had a visit from Seed Survivor, a plant nutrient classroom on wheels, on Monday. The mobile classroom, sponsored by agricultural input developer Nutrien, introduced students to the basics of farming, agricultural science and conservation.

Pedestrian struck, killed on US Hwy. 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish

  • Updated
Pedestrian struck, killed on US Hwy. 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish

Roanoke, LA. – Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on December 2, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US Hwy 90 east of LA Hwy 395 in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash took the life of 29-year-old Lance P. Hoffpauir of Jennings.

New Orleans native, former LSU student among hopefuls

  • Updated
+2
New Orleans native, former LSU student among hopefuls

Lake Charles will host one of the biggest sporting events in the area's history next week when hundreds of amateur boxers from around the country gather for the USA Boxing Olympic Team Trials and National Championships.