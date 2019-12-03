Pedestrian struck, killed on US Hwy. 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish

Roanoke, LA. – Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on December 2, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US Hwy 90 east of LA Hwy 395 in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash took the life of 29-year-old Lance P. Hoffpauir of Jennings.
The preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred as Hoffpauir was walking east in the westbound lane of travel on US Hwy 90. Hoffpauir was struck by a westbound 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 24-year-old Reagan Nicole Olmsted of Welsh.
Hoffpauir sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Olmsted was properly restrained and was not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver and the pedestrian and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes.
Troop D has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths.