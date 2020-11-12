An unidentified female was struck and killed Wednesday night on La. 14 just west of Corbina Road in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Sgt. Derek Senegal said the pedestrian was walking in the middle of the westbound lane of La. 14 at about 7:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on La. 14 struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to those injuries, Senegal said.
The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was not injured. The driver of the Chevrolet showed no signs of impairment. Toxicology samples were taken from the driver and pedestrian and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths in 2020.